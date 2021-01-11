Letter: Who's to Blame?

Who’s to Blame?
We have 5 people dead. That includes a Capitol Police Officer. All from the results of Wednesday’s rioting at the Capital Building in Washington.
Those 5 people would have been alive today had it not been for Trump’s actions.
Wait. If I remember correctly that idea came up about a year ago. The Democrats impeached him and the Republican Senate voted to overlook Trumps abuse of power and contempt of congress. So, when the impeachment wagon came by, the Senate Republicans didn't get on.
Now, after 5 dead the impeachment wagon is back. If McConnell had any political responsibility he would get on the wagon with everyone else. But we know that Biggs, Gosar, and Lesko will not get on the wagon. They have assisted Trump and are just as responsible for the 5 deaths.
Senate Republicans have failed once when they had the chance to hold Trump responsible for violating the oath of office. And now there are 5 people dead.
Thomas Wilson
Northwest side
