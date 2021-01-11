 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Who's to Blame?
View Comments

Letter: Who's to Blame?

Who’s to Blame?

We have 5 people dead. That includes a Capitol Police Officer. All from the results of Wednesday’s rioting at the Capital Building in Washington.

Those 5 people would have been alive today had it not been for Trump’s actions.

Wait. If I remember correctly that idea came up about a year ago. The Democrats impeached him and the Republican Senate voted to overlook Trumps abuse of power and contempt of congress. So, when the impeachment wagon came by, the Senate Republicans didn't get on.

Now, after 5 dead the impeachment wagon is back. If McConnell had any political responsibility he would get on the wagon with everyone else. But we know that Biggs, Gosar, and Lesko will not get on the wagon. They have assisted Trump and are just as responsible for the 5 deaths.

Senate Republicans have failed once when they had the chance to hold Trump responsible for violating the oath of office. And now there are 5 people dead.

Thomas Wilson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News