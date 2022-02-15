Letter: Who's to say who is 'best qualified?'

Re: the Feb. 6 letter "Biden's nomination plan."
This letter disingenuously claims that President Joe Biden is choosing his nominee for the Supreme Court “based on gender and race” rather than naming the best qualified person.
Look at the long list of Supreme Court nominations and confirmations. Was every one of the white men nominated to the court over the last 200 plus years “the best qualified person?”
History, including the recent past, tells us no.
Why is it that when people of color are being considered for important positions, the immediate assumption is that they are not qualified?
The writer also asserts that Barack Obama was among Democratic U.S. senators who filibustered in 2003 to stop an African American woman from being named to the Court of Appeals. That’s a no, too. Obama didn’t become a U.S. senator until 2005.
Shraddha Hilda Oropeza
West side
