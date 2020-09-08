 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Whose chaos is it?
View Comments

Letter: Whose chaos is it?

The Trump screaming minions at the Republican convention predicted riots and chaos if Joe Biden is elected. But wait, isn’t that what is happening right now under the Trump administration? And aren’t the vast majority of weapon-toting vigilantes Trump supporters? The wealthy couple with their high power weapons who voluntarily walked outside their mansion to “protect” themselves from peaceful protestors? The young man in Kenosha with an assault rifle to whom the police handed a water bottle? These people have been encouraged by the Trump rhetoric.

Trump and his cabal threw out so many lies at the convention, they broke the fact checkers' ability to keep up. Lying big and often is a great way to confuse people and intimidate them from voting. Don’t let these crooks steal the election and continue the most corrupt and divisive administration this country has ever suffered.

Gail Kamaras

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News