Letter: Whose future? Our future!
The November 13 letter: “Climate change reality check” made one good point: we should stop calling for “saving the planet.” I agree, because it’s our own sorry behinds that need saving.

The writer correctly notes that “the planet” has survived 5 previous extinction events. Yes. When the dominant species’ died off, other life-forms were able to carry on the process of evolution.

Today, our carbon-emitting activities are shre dding the biological web of mutuality on which we depend. Though it is likely that others will take up the banner of life when we are gone.

I’m no expert, but I have a hunch that the insects will do a better job of adapting to global warming. We humans should be taking to the streets with tiki torches and chants of “bugs will not replace us!”

Greg Lewis

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

