Letter: Why AR 15s won't be banned

A lot of people try to make the NRA the bad guys on gun control but it is not them. The real problem is the Republicans' insatiable need for power.

Hand an AR15 to a Republican and their face will light up like a kid on Christmas morning. The power of life and death is in their hands and they love it. They won't give it up and will only vote for someone that will let them keep it.

Weapons of war only belong on the battlefield. Imagine if Kyle Rittenhouse went on his looter safari with a flamethrower!

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

