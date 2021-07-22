Letter: "Why Are Private Companies So Unfair" Trump Cries

Former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube over their suspensions of his accounts and censuring conservatives smacks of today’s whining self-centered citizens. Still a child, Donald has joined the crying public complaining about the unfairness of private companies. Easy fix; don’t like the menu then buy your own restaurant. Airplane seats too small, then start your own airline. Can’t get a cheap car rental, then buy a fleet. Private companies can operate how they see fit and regulate their terms of service. Anyone about to send money to Donald for another fund raising scam should reconsider and realize how asinine his lawsuit is.
OWEN RENTFRO
Midtown
