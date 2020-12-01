Letter: Why are Republicans upset with Democrats winning the election

I am confused. Republicans are upset that Joe Biden won the election. Some Republicans claim the election was fixed. I think they should be upset with the Russians and Putin in particular. It has been shown in several vetted reports and a bi-partisan Senate report that Trump's 2016 election was helped along by Russian trolls. If I were a Republican I would be asking where were Putin and his minions this time around. Maybe the Russians don't want to see Donald Trump as US President again. Maybe he owes them money and they can't collect it if he is President. Maybe he didn't come through with Russian favors to the extent expected by Putin. The fantasy being put out there by the Trump supporters that the Democrats cheated looks like a distraction from the real issue. If I were a Republican voter, I sure would be asking where was Putin when Donald Trump really needed him his help to win the 2020 election.
Charles Schulz
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!