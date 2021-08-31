Letter: Why are the loonies in Congress promoted by the media

Matt Gaetz (R-IL) is an accused pedophile and sexual predator. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is not only a QAnon believer; she and her husband failed to report income to the FEC. Her campaign donations and expenditures do not add up. It is believed she let some insurrection leaders into the Capitol Building and gave a tour the night before Jan. 6. She walks around D.C. with a gun in open view, which is illegal in D.C., as well as onto the House floor.
Marjorie Taylor Green is an entire story unto herself. As a certified QAnon member, she has one job… to attack anyone who does not believe the expunged president is still in office. She has been removed from all committee assignments for her racist, anti-Semitic and pernicious actions. Greene believes every fairy tale the Dark Web congers up.
There are too many Republican loonies to mention. So why are they allowed to continue? Why does the media promote their lunacy?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
