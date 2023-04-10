Having worked in six different countries, international friends don’t understand why Americans are unwilling to do anything about gun violence. The fact Americans carry loaded guns in public is to my foreign colleagues, unfathomable. Some even turned down jobs here because they didn’t want to worry about their children being in friends’ homes or schools having loaded guns.

Most western countries have the same mental health & social challenges we do. Their kids “game”, watch violent movies, follow social media, learn about sex at an early age, are bullied or ostracized if different, have divorced or single parents, live in families with alcohol/drug abuse and suffer mental health issues. Religion has declined; crime increased.

Every excuse used by pro-gun groups is found there. There’s only one major difference between their order-of-magnitude lower gun violence and ours - the number of GUNS!

So, why are we obsessed with guns when it causes so much tragedy?

Sue Applegate

SaddleBrooke