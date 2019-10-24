Under President Obama US forces went to Syria to support the overthrow of Assad. Under President Trump US forces joined with Iraq and Kurd Forces to defeat ISIS. After this coalition defeated ISIS, we should have left the region leaving Syria, Iraq, and the Kurds to manage the incarceration of ISIS and return refugees to their homes in Iraq and Syria. Our strength is in putting together and executing military plans to successfully wage war and win. We are not good at the political aftermath, especially in the Middle East. Syria, Turkey, Iraq, and Iran all have history with the Kurds. We do not need to be in the middle of this Muslim religion infighting and centuries old battle for land. Our history in the Middle East shows we cannot successfully execute regime change no matter how bad the Dictator or Ruler.
Calvin Rooker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.