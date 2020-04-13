Letter: Why aren’t we all wearing face masks?
Letter: Why aren’t we all wearing face masks?

Should citizens lacking symptoms still consider wearing face masks? Of course, many East Asian countries have successfully controlled the spread of the disease with health experts attributing the success to people wearing face masks. Meanwhile, COVID-19 has ravaged our nation with the federal government still struggling to get the virus under control.

The US currently lacks a supply of viable face masks and experts say that surgical masks are only partially effective to those that are healthy. However, face masks can catch virus droplets spewed out by asymptomatic patients, and protect the general public from those particulates.

We must not steal and hoard masks from medical professionals that need it the most. Instead, we should make our own with cotton cloths or even bandannas. Even if you don’t feel sick, you could be infected. So, wear a face mask to protect others and yourself.

Wesley Peng

Downtown

