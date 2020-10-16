 Skip to main content
Letter: Why Barrett should not withdraw
In response to John Duffy's column on the Barrett Supreme Court nomination. He claims that confirmation will deny people a voice in the selection process. Not true. If the confirmation is not completed it will deny the American voters their vote from the previous elections. The people Constitutionally elected the President and Senators and they have a duty to do their job. Secondly, he feels that it would dishonor Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy. Her legacy is one of heroic service to our country- nothing will diminish her accomplishments. Next, he notes that the nomination comes at a treacherous moment for the United States. This situation will not change next month or next year. Mr. Duffy's arguments boil down to Barrett should withdraw because he does not feel it is fair. He is entitled to his feelings, but his arguments are short on logic.

Joe Olivier

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

