Letter: Why can’t Republicans govern?
The federal government owns 57% of California’s forests; state and local governments, 3%. Trump’s administration has managed these federal forests for almost 4 years. Why doesn’t he take responsibility? Perhaps because cityboy Trump doesn’t realize how preposterous his “solution” of raking the understory of 19

million acres is. Perhaps because the Republicans have systematically underfunded public lands agencies and the necessary labor power isn’t remotely available.

This mindless, irresponsible approach to wildfire management is symptomatic of Trump’s and the Republicans’ approach to government. Ignoring science and shrinking government so that it “can be drowned in the bathtub” means not having the necessary tools to solve public problems. The Republicans threw away Obama’s pandemic planning and are still floundering on coronavirus. They deregulated the economy under Bush and brought on 2008’s financial crisis. They rip up environmental regulations and accelerate climate change. America cannot afford four more years of this incompetent bungling.

Tim Tilton

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

