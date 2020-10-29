Letter: Why Christians vote pro-life

Kenneth Cohn, thank you for asking about Evangelical Christians supporting Trump. Christians who follow the Biblical World View see that all people, politicians included, fall short of being perfect. We vote for those imperfect people who will put in place policies that support these issues as much as possible: pro-life, pro-family, and pro-religious freedom. Killing our own future through abortion is seen as a heinous act; no amount of climate change policy can fix that.
623,471 legal abortions were reported in the U.S. in 2016, according to the CDC, and estimates say that 62 million abortions have occurred since 1974. WHO estimates climate change deaths may be 150,000/year. Christians have a moral obligation to consider their voting impact on the number of deaths of U.S. citizens--is it the real abortion numbers that are important, or the potential climate change deaths?
We see the world differently. I'm grateful for a country where we can have both of our opinions recorded in votes.
Re 29 Oct 2020 letter of Kenneth Cohn
Molly Lamb
Northeast side
