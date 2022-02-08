 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why Covid anti vaccine advocates spur the vaccine
We have heard this personal freedom/states rights arguments many times in the past. Slavery was a state’s rights issue that the federal government should stay out of. After the civil war, it was segregation that was sacrosanct and none of the federal government’s business. Then came Civil Rights legislation, once again a states issue with the additional argument that people should be able to decide who to serve, who to rent to and who could go to a public swimming pool, all based on race.

Now it is the anti-vaccination crowds turn to tout personal freedom/state’s rights, arguing variously that Covid is not real, it’s not dangerous, the vaccine is dangerous, or ineffective, or developed the wrong way or against my religion and a way for the government to track us.

Nowhere do the anti-vaccers discuss personal responsibility or helping fellow humans stay healthy. For them, the death of close to a million Americans is just not enough reason to get vaccinated.

Howard Strause

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

