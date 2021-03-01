 Skip to main content
Letter: Why did President Biden send Diesel Generators to bail out Texas’s Weather Emergency ?
Letter: Why did President Biden send Diesel Generators to bail out Texas's Weather Emergency ?

After canceling the Keystone Pipeline and killing American Jobs in the petroleum industry, you hypocritically use Petroleum to rescue a disaster. The disaster being that too much of Texas was dependent on Green New Deal Energy. Wind Farms failed and Solar panels were iced over!

What idiocy is it that we think we can control the climate or weather when we can’t even deal with a natural disaster? Can we tax people enough to dominate Nature?

What does Texas think about Renewable Energy?

We need to begin questioning Federal Government Overreach.

Richard Barnes

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

