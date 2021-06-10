 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why do people hate?
View Comments

Letter: Why do people hate?

  • Comments

Recently hate crimes have greatly increased. WHY? To those who hate, why do you hate? Hatred is evil; it corrodes the soul. Violence is never the answer; it only makes things worse. Love is good and is the answer.

ALL 7 BILLION + HUMANS ON EARTH AND IN SPACE BELONG TO THE SAME SPECIES: HOMO SAPIENS. All 7 billion + humans are of equal worth to God who loves them. There is no such thing as “racial superiority”. There is no such thing as “racial inferiority”. There is no such thing as “racial purity”. All groups should work together in harmony as equal partners.

Flora Frederick

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor June 4
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 4

  • Updated

OPINION: There is a lot to say about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and what she is doing and more about what she is not doing. What are your thoughts? Write a letter to the editor at tucosn.com/letters. 

Letters to the Editor June 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 8

  • Updated

OPINION: A lot of frustration about our elected officials is the theme of today's letters. What do you think about our Senators and other elected officials? Write a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News