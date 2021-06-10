Letter: Why do people hate?

Recently hate crimes have greatly increased. WHY? To those who hate, why do you hate? Hatred is evil; it corrodes the soul. Violence is never the answer; it only makes things worse. Love is good and is the answer.
ALL 7 BILLION + HUMANS ON EARTH AND IN SPACE BELONG TO THE SAME SPECIES: HOMO SAPIENS. All 7 billion + humans are of equal worth to God who loves them. There is no such thing as “racial superiority”. There is no such thing as “racial inferiority”. There is no such thing as “racial purity”. All groups should work together in harmony as equal partners.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.