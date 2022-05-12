Letter: Why do people hate?

This letter is for those who hate, questions and information for them.

Questions:

Why do you hate? Do you think in stereotypes (which are always inaccurate)?

Did it ever occur to you that your ideas could be mistaken?

Information:

Hate is bad and evil. Love is good.

No one human group is “superior” or “inferior” to any other group.

All 7 billion+ humans on Earth and in space belong to the same species: Homo sapiens.

All humans are of equal worth to God who loves them.

Flora Frederick

Midtown

