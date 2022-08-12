Letter: Why do people vote against their needs?

The people with the most to lose vote for those who will take away from them even more. Minorities of all races and income levels have somehow drunk the Kool-Aid.

Abortion rights are down the tubes. Medicare and Medicaid are on the amputation table. They voted for those who will take away Social Security for seniors on a fixed income. As the world spirals into a massive Global Climate, they selected those who oppose the EPA and Global Climate change initiatives.

Children of all ages - new radical candidates wish to do away with public schools - sending students to parochial or corporate-owned private schools. School lunches (and breakfasts) - eliminated. Libraries will be closed. School aid counselors - gone.

If you need any medications, the free market will set the prices. So who needs the burdensome FDA?

If it’s good for people, the radicals are against it. The justification is the savings in expenditures can go toward further tax cuts for their wealthy donors.

But you won!

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side