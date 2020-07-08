Letter: Why do so many non white immigrants make it successfully here
The left and Biden argue that America is fundamentally racist. If that is so, then why do so many millions around the world still clamor to come here? Haven't they heard how evil we are? Something does not compute! Just last year about 900,000 people, mostly Central Americans, were apprehended at the SW border trying to illegally enter our country. They, and others, flee from poverty, political and religious persecution and know America is still a place of freedom and opportunity. New immigrant Asians, Indians, Pakistanis, blacks from the Caribbean and Africa, Latinos from Mexico and elsewhere, come here and most do well as they are not ingrained with an attitude of hopelessness and defeatism. They want to work hard, provide for their families, not waiting for the government to do it for them. If America is so racist, then why do we continue to allow almost a million, mostly non white, immigrants legally into the country every year? Think about that!

Ric Hanson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

