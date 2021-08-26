Letter: Why Do We Give Terrorists What They Want

I recently watched every national network airing video of a man in front of the Capitol threatening to detonate a bomb and streaming his threats live on social media. They then showed the extensive government reactions to his threat, including evacuating government buildings and shutting down traffic on local streets. Since the man had no bomb, he was obviously looking for attention recognition, and fame. Sadly, we rewarded him for his efforts by giving him all those things. The power he felt must have been intoxicating. When will we learn that we are rewarding terrorists and encouraging future terrorist threats by giving them this kind of national publicity? Perhaps citizens have a right to know when these incidents occur but we don’t have to reward perpetrators by showing their faces and the dramatic results of their actions on national television. Behaviors that are rewarded tend to be repeated.
Ron Andrea, retired psychologist
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.