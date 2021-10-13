Letter: Why do we need The Senate

The Senate has not been a real govern body since 2001. We need to get rid of all senators and just add 2 more House Rep. from every state. The senate has been a joke with their filibuster rule and that 1 senator can keep them from passing bill to help the entire country. Just look at the senators from West Virgina, Arizona, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas are during now. Look what has been done and the last 10 yrs. nothing but fighting and total hate for the Senators from other Senators. Time to get rid of them. Do not know how but it is time.
Patrick Allen
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.