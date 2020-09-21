 Skip to main content
Letter: Why Don't All Police Use Body Cameras?
If all police use body cameras filming throughout the entire scene of unrest, the footage could be shared weekly with police departments and mental health professionals. They could critique and advise on how to best apprehend

offenders, how to better control the mentally disturbed, and those under the influence of drugs. Footage of particularly “dicey” situations handled well would be invaluable.

We never would have known about the tragedy of George Floyd’s death if it weren’t for the onlookers’ film. I couldn’t understand why the other officers didn’t restrain Mr. Floyd’s arms and legs so that the neck-hold could be released. Undoubtedly, there have been similar tragedies, never recorded, never shared, and never used to teach.

To honor George Floyd and the thousands of skillful and dedicated officers who go unnoticed, isn’t it time for a federal law mandating that all police use body cameras? Indeed, black lives matter.

Nancy Poirier

Foothills

