Women have been subjugated since the beginning of time. Step by step they have gained ground except for primitive governments like Iran, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan where women are being denied education, employment and their rights as human beings.

In America one party is doing all it can to dictate to women whether they have children. Can they not see that regardless of political philosophy the people resent this interference in what should be a family decision? What next if this control succeeds?

Aborting a child is wrong and should only be done as a last resort. Government could provide counseling and financial assistance but not criminalize doctors and women.

There are ways to prevent pregnancies such as vasectomies, condoms, implants and drugs. Common sense and decency might help.

All those who care about our country should vote for this party and hope for the best. Abortion alone will assure this doesn’t happen.

Jack Walters

Northeast side