Letter: Why don't they learn???
The tax-and-spend folks are at it again. Tax the people who can afford it – the wealthy, the corporations. Protect the middle class.

Can’t the tax-and-spenders understand that the wealthy, the corporations, do not, will not, and never have paid taxes? Taxes are for them a cost of doing business just like the cost of raw material for any product they produce.

Raise taxes? They don’t mind. They understand that any and all of their taxes are paid by their customers.

The real taxpayers are always the end users, their customers, generally the middle class!

Chuck Josephson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

