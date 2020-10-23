 Skip to main content
Letter: Why even bother?
Letter: Why even bother?

Why even bother with the Barret hearings? It's a done deal, another in the long line of thefts by the party of thieves, e.g. Bush-Gore, Kavanaugh-Gorsuch. Except this one is going to take a few million people off of health insurance in the midst of a pandemic. Packing the Supreme Court and granting statehood to Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico are adequate responses to the thievery we're witnessing. Hope all those Trumpian senators bite the dust in the election currently underway, along with their felonious boss.

David Tammer

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

