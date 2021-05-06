Letter: Why get a vaccine?

For the past few months, I have been volunteering at the University of Arizona’s COVID-19 vaccination site. My most frequent task has been to schedule second vaccines for those receiving a first shot. This experience has been incredibly rewarding for so many reasons, but mostly for the kindness, excitement, and joy expressed by the thousands who have lined up to get vaccinated.
To those of you who are refusing or are reticent, please consider that you are not going to get the vaccine for you. Instead, imagine that you will get it because there are people in your life you care about, people in your life that you love. And your vaccination will protect them. Please do it for them.
Vaccines are currently being given without appointments at the U of A and throughout our city. For more information about the UA site, please visit covid19.arizona.edu/vaccine.
Randy Spalding
Downtown
