 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why get a vaccine?
View Comments

Letter: Why get a vaccine?

  • Comments

For the past few months, I have been volunteering at the University of Arizona’s COVID-19 vaccination site. My most frequent task has been to schedule second vaccines for those receiving a first shot. This experience has been incredibly rewarding for so many reasons, but mostly for the kindness, excitement, and joy expressed by the thousands who have lined up to get vaccinated.

To those of you who are refusing or are reticent, please consider that you are not going to get the vaccine for you. Instead, imagine that you will get it because there are people in your life you care about, people in your life that you love. And your vaccination will protect them. Please do it for them.

Vaccines are currently being given without appointments at the U of A and throughout our city. For more information about the UA site, please visit covid19.arizona.edu/vaccine.

Randy Spalding

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor May 3
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor May 3

  • Updated

LETTERS: From calls for a third party, to calls for more support for police, this bunch of letters has a decidedly more conservative bent than usual. Check them out in our latest edition of Letters to the Editor.

Local-issues

Letter: Cyber Ningas

Where is everyone! Where's the outrage that should be flowing across the state regarding this insane 4th recount of the 2 million Maricopa cou…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News