The letter writer writes that the problem is not the gun, but the handler of the gun that is to blame for mass shootings. He is partly correct, but for him to liken a six-shooter with an AR-15 (that can fire up to 60 rounds a minute, making it far more dangerous and deadly) is disingenuous and quite ridiculous. In addition, a bullet fired from an AR-15 travels 1200 feet per second and delivers an impact that can obliterates internal organs. It is a weapon of war and must be banned for private ownership.