Re: the April 18 letter "Guns do not have a conscience."
The letter writer writes that the problem is not the gun, but the handler of the gun that is to blame for mass shootings. He is partly correct, but for him to liken a six-shooter with an AR-15 (that can fire up to 60 rounds a minute, making it far more dangerous and deadly) is disingenuous and quite ridiculous. In addition, a bullet fired from an AR-15 travels 1200 feet per second and delivers an impact that can obliterates internal organs. It is a weapon of war and must be banned for private ownership.
That’s step one of gun control. The other is waiting periods, increased red-flag laws, required training for all gun owners and mandatory insurance. I’d also like to see a psych-eval to identify people with emotional issues. After all, if the problem is people, and not the gun, why would you give the “problem” such easy access to guns?
Karen Micallef
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.