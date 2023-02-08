our state's rapid growth. The premise of the piece is that somehow ongoing growth is a good thing. Perhaps he has not noticed that in the real world, resources are finite and that unconstrained growth brings to bear the mathematical truth that no politician, economist, or journalist can erase. Perceptive observers have been pointing out this obvious logic for decades, as did Malthus more than two hundred years ago. The earth's population just passed the eight billion mark, and humankind would be well-advised to take a fresh accounting of the long list of problems caused by overpopulation, particularly the overly consumptive growth championed by the capitalist U.S. No law of nature forces us to choose continued, unlimited growth over a steady-state, equilibrium condition in which we strive for a stable world in which problems get solved, not accelerated.