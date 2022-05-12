 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why has USAG Garland not acted against SCOTUS protesters

"Ruth Sent Us" protesters have been outside the homes of conservative SCOTUS Justices like Bret Kavanaugh and Sam Alito. The pro abortion rights protesters are trying to dissuade a possible forthcoming decision from SCOTUS nullifying Roe vs. Wade. These actions are in violation of federal law, 18 USC 1507, Picketing or Parading, which prohibits protesting outside the homes of judges and attempting to influence their decisions. Why has USAG Merrick Garland been silent on this? Why has the USDOJ not announced any federal investigation of the Roe vs, Wade SCOTUS leak? USAG Garland is two faced, willing to go after MAGA January 6 protesters and conservative parents at PTA meetings, but not Progressives intimidating SCOTUS Justices. A Molotov Cocktail was just thrown inside an anti-abortion office in Wisconsin. Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi applauded pro-abortion protesters marching and showing their "righteous anger." WH spokeswoman Psaki has refused to condemn the SCOTUS leak or the abortion protesters. I think USAG Garland has a double standard for enforcing federal laws.

Linda Kelly

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

