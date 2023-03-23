Trump is so over. He is so yesterday. We are so sick of his garbage and destruction. Why desecrate 2/3rds of your front page today (March 22) with him awaiting arrest? You media people shoved him down our throats for years and we are sick of that trash. Shame on you. Get over trump before we put you out of business by turning our backs on you and him. But I wouldn’t mind seeing a full page color photo of him being dragged away in chains. He belongs in prison, not in our faces.