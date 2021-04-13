 Skip to main content
Letter: Why I don’t read the funnies.
Letter: Why I don’t read the funnies.

Sen. McConnell warned big business to stay out of politics but he's the most outspoken champion of the role of big money in elections. By promoting the flow of undisclosed dollars to campaigns as a form of Constitution-protected free speech for corporations. A report by Public Citizen a Washington-based watchdog group pointed out that State legislators across the country who have pushed for new voting restrictions have reaped more than $50 million in corporate donations in recent years. Some of the listed big donors were Comcast, Phillip Morris, United Health, Walmart, General Motors, Verizon, and Pfizer. It’s hard to understand the Republican Party that's been committed to tax cuts and deregulation for decades doing anything that harms corporate interests in a meaningful way. And after the Republicans in Congress cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent via the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 it’s hard to see Mitch doing anything to cut off the money supply to the Republican Party.

Clyde R. Steele

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

