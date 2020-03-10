Letter: Why I'm Not Voting for Bernie Sanders on March 17

Bernie Sanders is a terrible choice for President. Bernie is leading a revolution AGAINST the Democratic party “establishment.” In the past, Sanders ran as a Liberty Union Party candidate for Senate and for Governor of Vermont. Their platform called for legalizing all drugs and government ownership of the “means of production with worker control.” In 1980, Sanders was a Presidential Elector for the Socialist Workers Party, which was founded by Marxist Leon Trotsky. Sanders appointed Democratic Socialists of America Honorary Chairman Cornell West to the Democratic Platform Committee in 2016. West later defected to help Green Party candidate Jill Stein. Sanders refused to speak against voting for Stein, who took over a million votes from Hillary Clinton. Is it any wonder that moderate Democrats are flocking to Joe Biden? We have a choice between common sense and decency, or a radical leftist who wants to “Bern” down the Democratic Party. If Bernie becomes the candidate, he’ll go down in flames and take the rest of the Party with him.
Robert (Bob) Allen, registered Democrat living in Saddlebrooke, Pinal County, and a Precinct Committee-person
