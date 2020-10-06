 Skip to main content
Letter: Why I Should Vote For Trump
Letter: Why I Should Vote For Trump

President Trump has called my two uncles that died fighting for this country 'losers and suckers'. I served 2 years and 10 months in the army in the late 1960s so I guess I am a living 'loser and sucker'. If I went to one of his rallies he really wouldn't want to shake hands with me because I am one of those 'disgusting' people. These are his words. Tell me again why I would want to vote for him?

Al Kackley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

