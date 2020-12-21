Letter: Why I would fly the Confederate flag

Contrary topublic opinion, the Confederate flag is neither racist nor representative if slavery.
It is true thatslavery was legal in the United Staes until the 13th amendment passed in 1865. If you read the entire emancipation proclamation that President Lincoln issued in 1863, he only freed the slaves in the southern states. The northern were not guaranteed freedom until 1865.
Whites were not the only slave ownwrs in the south. Read history books tofind outhow many BLACKS owned slaves.
I would fly the confederate flag in support of the 10th amendment and states rights. The powers of the Federal government is set by the constitution. Our federal government have for decades been superseding theur authority
Thomas Wenzel
East side
