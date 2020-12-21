 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why I would fly the Confederate flag
View Comments

Letter: Why I would fly the Confederate flag

Contrary topublic opinion, the Confederate flag is neither racist nor representative if slavery.

It is true thatslavery was legal in the United Staes until the 13th amendment passed in 1865. If you read the entire emancipation proclamation that President Lincoln issued in 1863, he only freed the slaves in the southern states. The northern were not guaranteed freedom until 1865.

Whites were not the only slave ownwrs in the south. Read history books tofind outhow many BLACKS owned slaves.

I would fly the confederate flag in support of the 10th amendment and states rights. The powers of the Federal government is set by the constitution. Our federal government have for decades been superseding theur authority

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News