Letter: Why investigate Biden?

So a letter writer thinks the Democrats should investigate Biden. This begs the question; If the Biden issue was so onerous, then why didn't the Republican controlled house do it? After all it wasn't a real big secret and they were in cahrge during the time in question. I should think there were two possibilities. One is that there wasn't any crime there and they knew it or maybe that there was, but they knew they were all guilty of the same or much worse? It's hard to drain the swamp when you're a snake or maybe an alligator.
It's only an issue now because the swamp master needs a new pizza-gate to feed his minions.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
