Letter: Why is Biden Not Blamed for COVID Deaths?
A recent letter questioned why Trump was blamed for COVID deaths while he was in office, but Biden has not been similarly blamed. I can think of a few reasons. In February 2020, Trump admitted to Bob Woodward that COVID was deadly, but he want to downplay how deadly it was. Even though Trump was vaccinated in January 2021, he has consistently downplayed the importance of getting vaccinated and ridiculed wearing masks at the height of the outbreak. Following his lead, right wing information outlets amplified that misinformation and have continued to do so. In contrast, Biden accelerated the production, availability, and distribution of vaccines, and even while campaigning he emphasized the seriousness of COVID and the fact that vaccinations were necessary to eventually control COVID. Although vaccinations are widely available, over 99% of people now dying from COVID are people who are unvaccinated. Biden cannot reasonably be blamed for deaths of people who will not get vaccinated.

Altie Metcalf

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

