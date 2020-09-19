Letter: Why is Biden using teleprompters to answer questions?

There have been two occasions recently, wherein Joe Biden was caught reading prepared answers to questions off a teleprompter. In one of those he said "move it closer," referring to the teleprompter. In the other, he read a sentence unrelated to the question. So why is Biden using teleprompters to answer questions? The only answer is that he cannot do so of his own cognitive ability, because he makes too many mistakes, aka gaffes. If Trump were doing this, the liberal biased news media would be all over him. This is a serious indication that Biden is suffering from cognitive problems. He should stop denying it! Even his own stenographer of four years at the White House has said Biden's mental sharpness has noticeably declined. Are the American people to wait until after Biden becomes President to see a man in rapid cognitive decline? How can he take that 3 am call? America should demand that Biden undergo a cognitive examination before the election and the results be made public!
Steve Denver
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
