Letter: Why is non-news news?

In the Jan 17th edition of the Star a front page article features Trump's recent visit to Arizona for a rally. As I read the article I saw that he unsurprisingly repeated his delusional lies about the "stolen" election, he insulted a number of people, he berated the current President and Democrats crudely, and displayed his braying style to the pleasure of thousands. What is news-worthy about this? It's all exactly the same thing he always does, which could have been summarized in 1 sentence on a back page as "Trump says what he always says in Arizona rally." A person repeating the exact same aberrant statements over and over hundreds of times is not "news." Real news would be that he admitted the election was valid, he lost, and he was polite and thoughtful in his speech. That would be worth printing.
Norman Epstein, MD
Midtown
