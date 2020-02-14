Letter: Why Is Senator Sinema Reporting Cuts BEFORE Senator McSally

I'm sure it's just the Star's bias, but I read in Friday's paper edition that our Senior Senator from our Great State of Arizona, Kyrsten Sinema, is letting her constituents know how the military budget in Arizona, is being raided to build the "Mexican Paid" border wall. I would have thought that our Junior and Appointed Senator, Martha McSally (please don't call me a "hack") would have had the lead on this story.....Didn't she have an affiliation with the military before her calling to Congress?
I think in the next election I'll vote for the astronaut rather than the pilot....They fly higher!
Bert Hanson
Northwest side
