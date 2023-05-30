Why is the President “considering the 14th Amendment" in context with the current debt ceiling?

Section 4 of the 14th Amendment states: “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.”

In Perry v. United States, the Supreme Court held that the public debt clause in Section 4 applied:

“By virtue of the power to borrow money ‘on the credit of the United States,’ Congress is authorized to pledge that credit as assurance of payment as stipulated,—as the highest assurance the Government can give, its plighted faith. To say that Congress may withdraw or ignore that pledge, is to assume that the Constitution contemplates a vain promise, a pledge having no other sanction than the pleasure and convenience of the pledgor.”

Therefore, there is reason to say THAT CONSTITUTIONAL SECTION MEANS WE MUST PAY THE DEBT, regardless if the GOP's refusal to do so.

John Roldan

Southwest side