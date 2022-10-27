Letter: Why is the Nation Crumbling

We have too many opinions that are being drawn up off 5 second clips and skepticism. We the American people do not know where to turn and where we do turn consumes us and causes us to think about the destruction of ourselves from our counterparts on the other side of the aisle. This then leads to a HUGE divide between houses, families, friends, and people! We need the federal government to both be part of our lives but also let us live those lives and let the states govern within reason. This then leads to a break down in family values and leads us away from WE to ME! In science we consider the outliers on either side to be obsolete and do not include them in our data. So let’s rally and not let the outliers control what we see nor what we do because that is all I see. WE can only do this together as a United States, a United people of this country