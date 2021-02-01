Letter: Why is the U.S. pandemic response so far behind?

Why does the U.S. lead the world in cases and deaths from the Coronavirus? According to the Eurasia Group
(a New York based political risk consultancy) healthcare management, political response, and financial policy response have made the difference. In countries with universal healthcare the whole population could get tested, go to the doctor or hospital without fear of running up large medical bills. In the U.S. 87 million people have no insurance and many who got laid off no longer have it. Germany by contrast has universal healthcare and gave aid to businesses who then didn’t lay off workers.
No master plan for distribution, no coordination of testing or contact tracing, and a shortage of medical supplies and PPE. Forty million Americans are in risk of eviction or foreclosure and a moratorium will not solve the problem.
The new administration has plans for a large subsidy program, coordinated vaccine distribution, and healthcare reform to get us back to normal. I hope it comes to fruition.
Leadawn Anderton
Southwest side
