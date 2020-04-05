Letter: Why is there a shortage of blood
I see no reason there should be a shortage of blood. Think of all the professional athletes that cannot perform due to the virus crisis. Why aren’t they going to the Red Cross or other collection points and donating blood? They have the healthiest bodies and would be able to donate good blood that can be use by hospitals. Whole blood, platelets, plasma, and more can be used from these donations. I would like to see a challenge between all the professional athletes to see which team has the highest percentage of donors. There is the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, Hockey, Professional Golfers Association, (did I miss some?). Yes, I know some of these athletes are very good at giving back to some of the charities. Sometimes when you give of yourself it is more important. Nothing wins more hearts than the personal visit (or donation) of a super star to a person who is hurting.

John Wahlmeier

San Manuel

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

