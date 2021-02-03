 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why is this happening?
View Comments

Letter: Why is this happening?

  • Comments

It is horribly ironic that people in Russia are being jailed because of their opposition and desire to remove an authoritarian oligarch whereas people in the United States are rioting and protesting to return one to power?

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News