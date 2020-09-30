 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why is Trump increasing his racial animosity before the election
View Comments

Letter: Why is Trump increasing his racial animosity before the election

President BS (bone-spurs), opposes schools teaching anti-racism, calling it, “child abuse.” He firmly does not believe racism exists in the U.S. He issued a directive to prohibit using government funds to teach diversity training to White House and government employees.

BS believes racism does not exist says he will issue an Executive Order to teach “patriotic education,” where he and his “committee,” will create a new patriotic curriculum for schools. He wants schools to teach his version of history. Slaves weren’t property; they were free to leave; they loved their “employers;” slaves were never mistreated, they came to this country, like all immigrants, for the opportunities.

This execrable piece of a skunk’s carcass, actually believes teaching about our racial history is “toxic propaganda.” He says the Democrats are “pushing education that makes students ashamed of our country.”

If he is re-elected, in a couple of years, the history of the United States of America will transform and democracy lost.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Steve Kerrrrr ... should mind his own business in "failed state" California, says the chairman for Pima County's Republican Party. That and more in our Monday Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: A Republican letter writer lays out why he (and you) should vote for Mark Kelly, and another takes exception with our cartoonist, David Fitzsimmons. All that and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News