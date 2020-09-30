Letter: Why is Trump increasing his racial animosity before the election

President BS (bone-spurs), opposes schools teaching anti-racism, calling it, “child abuse.” He firmly does not believe racism exists in the U.S. He issued a directive to prohibit using government funds to teach diversity training to White House and government employees.
BS believes racism does not exist says he will issue an Executive Order to teach “patriotic education,” where he and his “committee,” will create a new patriotic curriculum for schools. He wants schools to teach his version of history. Slaves weren’t property; they were free to leave; they loved their “employers;” slaves were never mistreated, they came to this country, like all immigrants, for the opportunities.
This execrable piece of a skunk’s carcass, actually believes teaching about our racial history is “toxic propaganda.” He says the Democrats are “pushing education that makes students ashamed of our country.”
If he is re-elected, in a couple of years, the history of the United States of America will transform and democracy lost.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
