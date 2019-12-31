Letter: Why many support Trump

The growing economy, low unemployment, rising wages and record stock prices may move people to support President Trump, but actually, under our system of government and economy, the President of the United States has almost no power over economic growth, unemployment, wages and stock prices. The main reason the economy is not actually in the tank is action by the Federal Reserve, which does not work for the President, to stabilize the economy despite several shocks given it by President Trump over the past three years. Economic inertia accounts for the rising trend which was in force before Trump was inaugurated. We have no more or less foreign warfare than before the Trump inauguration, but our allies have been hurt and our enemies helped by actions President Trump has taken. We are left with the facts - Trump's support is for his attitude, not his actual results, and his fictions which his sycophants faithfully, falsely echo. True Trump supporters are the sort who think it's funny to throw bricks through windows.
David Vernon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.