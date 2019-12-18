Letter: Why Mayor Pete isn't ready yet
Jack O'Sullivan's commentary (Dec. 13) said Mayor Pete Buttigieg isn't qualified for the White House. I agree because as far as we know:

-- He has never hosted a network reality show.

-- Not once has he filed for bankruptcy for a major development, leaving hundreds unpaid, then later styled himself a friend of American workers.

-- He has not been accused of infidelity or serial sexual misconduct.

-- He does not use social media and public appearances to spread lies and insult opponents.

-- He doesn't demean war heroes and Gold Star families while passing himself off as pro-veteran.

-- He has never used his office for personal or political gain.

Compared to the current occupant, he clearly is not qualified for the Oval Office.

Francis McDermott

South side

