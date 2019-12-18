Letter: Why Mayor Pete isn't ready yet

Jack O'Sullivan's commentary (Dec. 13) said Mayor Pete Buttigieg isn't qualified for the White House. I agree because as far as we know:
-- He has never hosted a network reality show.
-- Not once has he filed for bankruptcy for a major development, leaving hundreds unpaid, then later styled himself a friend of American workers.
-- He has not been accused of infidelity or serial sexual misconduct.
-- He does not use social media and public appearances to spread lies and insult opponents.
-- He doesn't demean war heroes and Gold Star families while passing himself off as pro-veteran.
-- He has never used his office for personal or political gain.
Compared to the current occupant, he clearly is not qualified for the Oval Office.
Francis McDermott
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.