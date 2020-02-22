Letter: Why Medicare-For-All Now?
I heard a great point the other day on Medicare for All. If the idea was so good, why has it never been enacted? I feel it is because our elected leaders of both parties know how unrealistic and problematic a government-run health care system would be. It would hurt access to care, restrict doctors, and have a particularly damaging effect on our rural communities. Nobody wants to support something with so many unknowns. It is better to fix the system we have in small incremental steps, like Senator Kyrsten Sinema is doing by extending the moratorium on taxes on medical devices. Small fixes are the answer to our system, not massive overhauls that come with unknown consequences.

Cat Corrado

North side

