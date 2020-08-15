You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Why Middle America Leans Right
Letter: Why Middle America Leans Right

When I first read Vin Allen's letter explaining why he believes Middle America is conservative is due to an iodine deficiency causing a deficiency in childhood brain development I thought it was in jest. But after reading it a second and third time I realized that he is probably serious. As one who lived in California for 68 years before moving to Southern Arizona I guess I'm fortunate to not suffer from this malady.

Vin Allen comes across as a typical elitist liberal who believes he is superior to anyone who doesn't share his views of the world.

Dan Watson

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

